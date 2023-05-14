Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
On April 14th, we said goodbye to the 15 German teenagers who came to Rappahannock County for two weeks of discovery, exchange, and fun. It was truly an amazing two weeks, not just for the students, but for all of us in Rapp who had the chance to spend time with them.
There are so many people to thank for making their stay a success, beginning with the incredible work of the Headwaters Educational Foundation in putting together an action-packed agenda, but also the generosity of their host families, the high school, CCLC, the Food Pantry, Rapp at Home, Eldon Farms, Waterpenny Farm, the Lions Club, Wakefield and Belle Meade schools and RCPS.
And then there were the spontaneous acts of kindness from individuals who stepped up to offer ice cream on a hot day or a beautiful book of Blue Ridge photos. The kids marveled at the friendliness and generosity of their local hosts.
On behalf of Youth for Understanding, which organized this transAtlantic exchange, we want to express our great appreciation to all who made this visit such a tremendous success. For the students, it will truly be the memory of a lifetime!
