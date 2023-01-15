Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
To say that I was shocked a couple weeks ago to find my photo on the front page of the Rappahannock News and named one of two citizens of the year, is a total understatement. I received a phone call from a friend asking me, “did you know you're on the front page?” I thought to myself, “for what?....what could this be about?”
I was truly, truly surprised, and very humbled. Folks who really know me, know that I'm involved in any number of community activities because I see it as a way of pouring into a community that poured into me many years ago in my formative years in the county. I just hope to help someone else along the way. Thank you Rappahannock News, the owner, editor and staff for pulling this one off. I find that my sister, Doretha, my cousin Gail Blaker, dear friend Lillian Aylor, and dear colleague, Nancy Raines, and perhaps others I'm not aware of, were instrumental in the recognition.
My sincerest thanks to all of you. Thanks too, to Julia Shanahan and Ben Peters for the amazing article. Really great job all around. Never, ever would I think of this recognition for myself. Those who received this recognition in the past were notable in word and deed. To have my name there with my predecessors is a major milestone in my life. I'm grateful, thankful and I'm honored. There's a song that states, 'If I can help somebody as I pass along ....my living will not be in vain...'
Nan Butler Roberts
Atlanta (Native of Sperryville, Rappahannock County, Va.)
