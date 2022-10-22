letter of intent2-story.jpg

The Board and staff of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) wish to  thank the 600 plus guests who attended our 50th Anniversary celebration at Rock Hill  Farm on Sept. 29.  

