I am so grateful for your coverage and excitement in celebrating the momentous achievement of the paved path at RCES! I just wanted to please give credit where credit is due. This was a major effort that has been going on for nearly one year now even though the paving only took 4 days!
I want to thank the previous PTO board forlaying the foundationfor unique fundraising opportunities. They took a risk on something new by using Boosterthon Fun Run in 2018 for a large shade structure project on the school playground.
Last year, Shelly Stoner and Missy McCool began the path project by surveying staff and administrators and gaining approval from Dr. Robin Bolt.
We are grateful to every family and community member who donates to the kids for the Spring Fun Run as well as gracious grantors of PATH Foundation and RappahannockTrails Coalition, time and material donations by our contractor, Kent Companies, and engineered drawings by Hinchey & Baines. We are thankful to every PTO member, the school board, and community support for the project. It certainly does take a village and this is clear evidence of the amazing village we have here in Rappahannock County!
