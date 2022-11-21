letter-story.jpg

I am so grateful for your coverage and excitement in celebrating the momentous achievement of the paved path at RCES! I just wanted to please give credit where credit is due. This was a major effort that has been going on for nearly one year now even though the paving only took 4 days!

