The Board of Directors, Mimi and Laura, and our clients would like to thank everyone who supported the annual Thanksgiving giveaway. With the help of our volunteers, the pantry provided 170 complete Thanksgiving meals to our clients on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. 

We are now turning our attention to Christmas, when we expect to provide a similar number of meals. We are planning to pack the meals on Saturday, Dec. 18 and distribute the meals on December 20-21. If you would like to volunteer please contact Jane Coon at janecoon1@gmail.com. Donations can be dropped off at the pantry [located 11763 Lee Hwy. in Sperryville] or on our website www.rappahannockpantry.org.

Pete Stenner

Rappahannock Food Pantry treasurer

 

