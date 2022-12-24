Morgan1.jpg
E Raymond Boc

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

On behalf of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), I want to thank the cast, crew, and community for five magical performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the RAAC Theatre.

Tags

Recommended for you