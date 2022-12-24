Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
On behalf of the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), I want to thank the cast, crew, and community for five magical performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the RAAC Theatre.
Many exiting audience members said the show was delightful and had truly put them in the holiday spirit. It takes so many people and so much time to pull a production like that together, and it warmed our hearts that a total of 780 community members came to see the show and to cheer us on.
Stephanie Mastri’s vision and creative direction, paired with Beth Plentovich’s extraordinary skills as production manager, supported a cast of 30, including 16 young people ages 4-17, many of whom played key roles. Andy Platt anchored the cast as the wonderfully crusty, misanthropic Scrooge who is transformed by visits from Marley and the spirits.
Howie Kelly’s riveting sound effects, the marvelous set created by Darcy Justen, Lauren Metzger and Ron Makela, the period costumes assembled by Deverell Pedersen, and the phantom costumes created by Louise Goddard put us all right there in a snowy Victorian England with the players and the phantoms. Maureen Day choreographed the phantoms. Cheryl Reisler directed the music and, with Nicole Nagle, made a zillion scene changes flow seamlessly. Countless others helped with make-up, hair, costume sewing, publicity, and more.
We are also grateful to the many local businesses that supported us with ads in the program. This show is truly what community theater is all about. As RAAC celebrates 40 years of arts programs here in the county, we thank you all for your support, and wish you the happiest of holidays.
