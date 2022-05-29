Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Over the last year, our family has come to learn that without a doubt, a diagnosis of childhood cancer messes up what once appeared to be a structured and semi-orderly life (a well disguised facade!). But there is also no doubt that when life gets messy, the Rappahannock community knows how to roll up their sleeves, grab a bucket and rags, and get to help cleaning up those messes!
Last weekend over 300 friends, neighbors, and family pitched in to show Anne that not only was she not alone in her fight against leukemia, but that she has an army of support behind her. We want to thank the enormous and incredible legions of helpers that made Cancer Is Messy such a muddy success: Rappahannock County Lions Foundation, PATH foundation with a Better Together grant, RCHS Leo and FFA Club members, RAAC face painting artists and RCSO cotton candy, Headwaters and Rapp Soccer teammates, RCES staff and PTO friends, Rapp Coop and Rapp Nature Camp, LDS Culpeper Ward and missionaries, our Woodville neighbors and Eldon family, and the Foothills Forum and Rapp News for all their coverage. And a special thank you to all the parents (who might still be scrubbing red mud off kids), for letting your children show us the sheer joy among the mud!
When we think back in two, five, 10, 15, or even 30 years, these are the memories we want to have of this time in our lives. Surrounded by our community and friends, all coming together to celebrate a MESSY but beautiful time of support and friendship. A heartfelt thank you to all - The Genho family (John, Lynnie, Ava, Nathan, Elias, Adele and Anne)
