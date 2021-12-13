Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Thank you for the wonderful tribute to Sarah Latham by Daphne Hutchinson. The two worked together at the Rappahannock News in years past and Daphne had a special fondness for her subject. And, thanks to publisher Dennis Brack for such a great layout and giving the story all the space it needed.
In addition to all else, Mom was the News photographer and developed the film. With no training whatsoever she proceeded to take front page photos as though she knew how. In her own words, she “seldom failed to make the scene of a fire, wreck, school or civic affair.” Friends nicknamed her Scoop and her photo library was impressive.
As a magistrate, she built a library of experiences. Like the day an officer stopped a couple for a traffic violation, and brought them and their small dog to our house for Mom to write the arrest warrant. The couple couldn’t pay their bond and were headed for an overnight stay in jail when the woman asked Mom if she would take care of their dog until they could reclaim it. Without a second thought, she said yes. That’s just the kind of person she was. We will miss her.
Elizabeth Streagle, Nancy Hoadley, Susan Huff and Sally Haynes
