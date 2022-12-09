Ltr_DeSarno-8a.jpg

Senior Angels await kind contributors at the Washington School gym.

A Rappahannock tradition of neighbors helping neighbors continues with a chance to make a senior citizen's holiday warm and bright. In the old Washington School (567 Mount Salem Ave., Washington), an array of Angels float around the walls, each Angel represents a senior in the county who could use some help this year. Each Angel has a short list of needs and desires and fulfilling the wishes will make you filled with Christmas cheer.  

