A Rappahannock tradition of neighbors helping neighbors continues with a chance to make a senior citizen's holiday warm and bright. In the old Washington School (567 Mount Salem Ave., Washington), an array of Angels float around the walls, each Angel represents a senior in the county who could use some help this year. Each Angel has a short list of needs and desires and fulfilling the wishes will make you filled with Christmas cheer.
Christmas is a time of giving — neighbors helping neighbors, the best of what makes Rappahannock such a special place.
Judy DeSarno with Rappahannock Social Services, Senior Center, Food Pantry, Rapp@Home and the Benevolent Fund.
Editor’s note: Please adopt your Angel soon. This year’s deadline is Monday, Dec. 12.
