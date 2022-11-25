Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Many thanks for your informative and valuable article on the tick problem. I have found that the best way to avoid getting tick bites is to wear clothing pre-treated for insect resistance. In the several years that I have worn such clothing while out in fields and woods, I have not had a single tick bite. The DIY option, as your article mentions, is to buy a bottle of permethrin and dunk your clothes in a diluted solution of it. However, aside from the hassle of doing that, the smell on the treated clothes was so strong that my wife quickly put a stop to it.
A much easier way is to buy pre-treated clothing. These are very effective and, importantly, are completely odorless. In fact, without looking at the label, one would have no idea they were different from regular clothing. Insect Shield, Ex Officio and Craghoppers are among the brands found on the internet and some of the big outdoor companies have their own private labels. Although these can be pricey, I have found there are frequently good deals to be found online with just a little patience. Most of them also offer kids’ sizes too and some will treat your own clothes for you (though that isn’t cheap).
Last, don’t think that wearing just a shirt or just a pair of pants is enough to protect you: When I am in the woods, I wear treated socks, pants, shirt, and hat! That might seem like a lot — but it sure is better than getting a tick bite.
