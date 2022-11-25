letter-story.jpg

Many thanks for your informative and valuable article on the tick problem. I have found that the best way to avoid getting tick bites is to wear clothing pre-treated for insect resistance. In the several years that I have worn such clothing while out in fields and woods, I have not had a single tick bite. The DIY option, as your article mentions, is to buy a bottle of permethrin and dunk your clothes in a diluted solution of it. However, aside from the hassle of doing that, the smell on the treated clothes was so strong that my wife quickly put a stop to it. 

