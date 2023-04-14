Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The Wagner zoning appeal stirred up strong feelings in our county. Diverse issues pro and con were broached, and as salient as they may have seemed to many commentators and observers, the BZA’s primary responsibility is not to respond to public opinion — even though it appeared to heavily support Ms. Wagner — but rather to see that the County’s zoning codes and ordinances apply accurately and fairly.
Members of the BZA are neither required to be lawyers nor to have formal legal training. While this may be disadvantageous in some respects, the BZA is offered ample opportunity to review all cases with their own attorney and they are occasionally, as in this instance, afforded the professional opinion of the County’s Attorney.
All of the BZA's findings and motions in the Wagner case were thoroughly reviewed by the BZA’s attorney, who found them to be legally sound in terms of their general argument and specific content. Since to my mind at least, the critical argument in favor of Ms. Wagner’s appeal was originally made by Mr. Goff himself, his opposition to approval is perplexing.
In a “memorandum opinion” dated 24 October 2022, County’s Attorney Arthur Goff states clearly and unequivocally:
“The question of dog training, as a by-right use in property zoned agricultural hinges on whether the type of dog training is, generally, clearly subordinate to, and customarily found generally in association with the principal use of agriculture.”
There is no doubt that the BZA understands that we are in large measure legally bound to respect decisions of the Zoning Administrator. However, if the law were that the Zoning Administrator’s decisions are invariably and indisputably, legally binding, what need would there be for a BZA, or for an appeals process?
As neither the BZA, nor the Zoning Administrator are formally trained lawyers, given the occasional need to interpret technical matters of law — especially with regard to State and County codes, ordinances, and their interpretations — it strikes me that, (as highly as we regard Michelle Somers’s work) as a member of the BZA looking for the best legal advice, that a County’s Attorney’s opinions need to be given considerably more weight than a Zoning Administrator’s.
The public hearing on the Wagner appeal was well attended and every person who spoke directly addressed the agricultural relevance of Ms. Wagner’s business, to the satisfaction — it seemed to me — of Mr. Goff’s criteria.
No one came by the BZA meeting with pictures of pink poodles in tutus being trained to do flips or dance on their hind legs. As contentious as in retrospect as this application has been, If the opposition can’t make it to the public hearing and make their case — with all due respect — the BZA cannot make it for them.
Now our County’s Supervisors think the BZA needs legal training? I submit that we all do, but in the meantime, unlike the Board of Supervisors and the Planning Commission, at least the BZA knew when it was appropriate to seek and then to actually follow their own attorney’s legal advice.
It needs to be emphasized: the foregoing is my own personal opinion and does not represent either the opinion of the BZA or of that of any other individual member of the BZA.
The writer, who lives in Washington, is a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals.
