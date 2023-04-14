letter of intent2-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

The Wagner zoning appeal stirred up strong feelings in our county. Diverse issues pro and con were broached, and as salient as they may have seemed to many commentators and observers, the BZA’s primary responsibility is not to respond to public opinion — even though it appeared to heavily support Ms. Wagner — but rather to see that the County’s zoning codes and ordinances apply accurately and fairly. 

Tags

Recommended for you