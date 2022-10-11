Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Who’s tired of Frazier and Smith? I am. While I respect the existence of a loyal opposition, their behavior and performance is more obstruction and destruction than reasonable opposition. It’s careless.
It’s careless to play political games with a project so vital to our neighbors and the future of our county. While Frazier and Smith continue to have concerns, it solves nothing for the two of them to be the Careless Caucus in our Rappahannock governance.
During the Oct. 3 meeting of the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority, both Frazier and Smith rekindled their opposition to the plan. When challenged by Mr. Carney to accept the opportunity to cancel the agreement, both were silent.
It was a bluff. Frazier and Smith were playing political games with their obstruction while never, ever truly opposing the plan. They created chaos, wasting time, energy and risking our government’s good reputation. We deserve better and we all owe Mr. Carney a standing ovation for his pristine unveiling of the bluffery. Bluffing with such an important endeavor is careless.
In contrast to the careless behavior, an example: I have spent most of my adult life in Fairfax County and observed their board activities regarding politics and governance. The Board of Supervisors in Fairfax has ten members. Most members lean Democrat with just a couple leaning Republican. All are very moderate. The most outspoken of the Republican members is Pat Herrity. He diligently challenges his colleagues on the board, frequently echoing popular Republican sentiment and talking-points.
While the political messages can feel cumbersome, Mr. Herrity also gets things done. He sits in the chair and takes governance seriously. His engagement in politics while also managing his responsibilities to governance is a balance. Pat Herrity is an example of how to work a balance between politics while also serving constituents, proposing solutions and getting things done while avoiding any harm from politics.
Mr. Frazier and Ms. Smith: Stop being the Careless Caucus. Show up, sit down and get things done.
