The Lady doth protest too much. After lambasting Democrats with scurrilous canards like a Democratic left that seems to have embraced “social-Marxist theory,” political correctness, cultural cleansing, “wokeness,” and pansexual “Identity Politics,” Mr. Ben Jones laments the lack of "comity," whining that "there is plain old meanness afoot." The requisite quote from “The Second Coming'' is intended to provide the patina of honest intellectual discourse to what is otherwise a jeremiad mostly against Democrats.
Indeed, the center will not hold when there is a concerted effort by some, like Mr. Jones, to ban ideas and Pulitzer Prize winning books from our schools; when we view anyone with a new idea, like broadband, as a threat to our lifestyle; when we object to the discussion of historical fact as an assault on our "traditions."
As Cooter used to say, "I might be crazy, but I ain't dumb." Mr Jones doesn't fool anyone with his feint claim to middle of the road impartiality.
