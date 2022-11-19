letter-b-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

The election is over, but some issues will remain. Abortion is one of those. I started out in healthcare when abortion was not legal anywhere, and trust me, we don’t want to go back there. Regardless of your personal feelings, you don’t want some old white man making those decisions for you/your daughter/your granddaughter. There are reasonable ways to reduce the number of abortions that we could all work on together. Abortions don’t go away by making them illegal — only the safe ones. The others end up in the emergency room where I had to tell anxious parents that their daughter had just died.

Tags

Recommended for you