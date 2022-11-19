Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The election is over, but some issues will remain. Abortion is one of those. I started out in healthcare when abortion was not legal anywhere, and trust me, we don’t want to go back there. Regardless of your personal feelings, you don’t want some old white man making those decisions for you/your daughter/your granddaughter. There are reasonable ways to reduce the number of abortions that we could all work on together. Abortions don’t go away by making them illegal — only the safe ones. The others end up in the emergency room where I had to tell anxious parents that their daughter had just died.
We have a Republican governor, and he will likely seek to institute extremist policies in Virginia. This will not be helpful. Studies have shown that women who are denied an abortion suffer financially and socially for many years, regardless of the outcome. This holds true for her existing children and the child of that pregnancy. Pregnancies can be planned, so abortion is not a consideration. This is not invariably a perfect plan, but it is better than a situation that no one really wants.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...