Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
This past couple of weeks during a nearby church service, one emphasis was on the congregation’s worldwide One Great Hour of Sharing. One member described her group’s participation in the huge Katrina hurricane recovery over several years. In times of great need, members of our churches, and our country’s citizens in numerous volunteer groups, all step into disaster relief.
We here in Rappahannock participate in these as well as the daily needs of those living here. There is joy in helping others. Years ago, I found some sticky notes with art of a small bird strewing flower blossoms with the message “Spread Joy”. In thinking about this joy, remember those who are the recipients, many of whom have managed to get along on their own who must then ask for or accept help from others, probably for the first time. Thankful for these blessings? Of course. Just a new way of living for a while until back on their feet.
There is a word I have posted on my kitchen calendar: schadenfreude, whose meaning is taking satisfaction or pleasure in another’s misfortune. This doesn’t happen with those spreading the joy of repairing, healing and hope. In this spring season of many upcoming celebrations of faith along with happiness and joy, my hope is that many eschew schadenfreude and seek the togetherness of common values that tie us together as positive citizens of our beloved Rappahannock County.
As Wes Moore (now Maryland’s governor) once said during a PATH Conversation a while back: we, as Americans, should join together to address the myriad concerns that face many in our society to provide answers that will benefit everyone and enable all to achieve success according to his or her own unique experiences and talent (“Enough is enough,” Rapp News, Aug. 6, 2020).
Aren’t there common values, interests, where, together, we can achieve benefits and hope for many more going forward? Follow that little bird on my sticky notes and spread joy! Happy Spring.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...