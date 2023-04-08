letter-story.jpg

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

This past couple of weeks during a nearby church service, one emphasis was on the congregation’s worldwide One Great Hour of Sharing. One member described her group’s participation in the huge Katrina hurricane recovery over several years. In times of great need, members of our churches, and our country’s citizens in numerous volunteer groups, all step into disaster relief.

