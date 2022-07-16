Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I am concerned that our Planning Commission has now lost two experienced Commissioners willing to serve and replaced them with two commissioners with no apparent relevant background.
We are fortunate to have citizens willing to commit to public service and I am sure the new Commissioners are good people with the interests of the county at heart but under the best of circumstances, it will take them quite some time to get up to speed. I certainly hope the two Tommys (Tommy Atkins and Thomas Sisk) take the Certified Planning Commissioner course, for this is no time to fly by the seat of their pants.
I am also concerned that several sitting Commissioners have never felt the need to avail themselves of this course.
The Planning Commission needs to have access to legal advice, with relevant land use knowledge, as it works through issues which can have monumental ramifications for Rappahannock’s future.
It only takes one or two slip ups to punch holes in our treasured Comprehensive Plan and Ordinances and land us in court.
The hounds are at our doorsteps whichever way we look — Culpeper, Clevenger’s Corner, Warren County , etc… Only the Shenandoah National Park protects our flank. Our Board of Supervisors need to be always cognizant that the interests of this county are bigger than any one of their personal agendas.
This is a unique and very special place that deserves our protection. It has been recognized as such and nurtured by many that came before us and made a deliberate decision to protect it.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...