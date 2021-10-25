Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Rep. Bob Good is a duly elected United States Congressman from Virginia's 5th congressional district. The 5th district is Virginia's largest, encompassing a total of twenty-one counties (including all of Rappahannock), three independent cities and an estimated population of 730,000 Virginians. Rep. Good sits on the Committee on Education and Labor and the Committee on Budget.
As a Government teacher, it is my duty to teach to the "History and Social Science Standards of Learning for Virginia Public Schools" which are laid out by the Virginia Department of Education. According to these standards, "Students will apply social science skills as a foundation to examine fundamental constitutional principles, the rights and responsibilities of citizenship, the political culture, (and) the policy-making process at each level of government."
The meeting with Rep. Good was structuredaccording to these standards. Rep. Good did not willingly bring up the topic of masks in schools — he was asked by a student in the final moments of his discussion on government, what his opinion was and Mr. Good gave it as is his right, protected under the First Amendment. At no time were students "forced" to listen and since this was not a debate there were no counter-arguments (if members of our community wish to help coordinate visits from other members of Congress, I am more than happy to accommodate.) In the words of Barack Obama, “The practice of listening to opposing views is essential for effective citizenship, it is essential for our democracy.”
Rep. Good's visit received an overwhelmingly positive response from the class and they were very appreciative of his visit. Several students shook hands with the Congressman and thanked him for visiting Rappahannock County. A few other students took pictures with him.
In closing, at the direction of the CDC, VDH, and the Office of the Governor, our students have been faithfully wearing masks all semester and continue to do so regardless of Rep. Good's visit. According to the COVID Dashboard, at RCHS as of October 18, there are zero active COVID cases among staff and students and zero staff and students in quarantine.
