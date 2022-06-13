Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Thanks to the help from many community supporters, free fishing returned to Rappahannock County Park on Saturday, June 4 — a perfect weather day. The Rush River was stocked with 200 10-12 inch trout on Tuesday evening. A steady stream of fisherpeople of all ages turned out throughout the day on Saturday in hopes of catching a few fish.
Special thank you to:
Keir Whitson, Rappahannock County Supervisor, who orchestrated the fish stocking along with financial support from the Rappahannock County Park Foundation, Debbie Knick, and Becky Burr.
Sean Michael Knick, who made connections with the local fishing community and offered fly-tying demonstrations
Roger Flinchum, who conducted fly-fishing casting coaching throughout the day
Tim Bostic, Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR): Conservation Officer
John Odenkirk, Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) biologist, who provided loaner rods/reels and tackle
Mountain State Trout, which supplied the trout and provided a $20 prize for the child who caught the largest fish
Representatives from Piedmont Environmental Council, Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (Homegrown National Park), Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary Program, and Old Rag Master Naturalists who offered information in the Pavilion about habitats that support wildlife
If you missed the event this year, put it on your calendar for 2023…usually the first weekend in June. Plans are underway for more attractions, which may include live music and refreshments!
Bonnie Beers
Member, Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...