Piedmont Environmental Council's Rappahannock County representative Laura O’Brien and John Odenkirk, Fisheries Biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Thanks to the help from many community supporters, free fishing returned to Rappahannock County Park on Saturday, June 4 — a perfect weather day.  The Rush River was stocked with 200 10-12 inch trout on Tuesday evening. A steady stream of fisherpeople of all ages turned out throughout the day on Saturday in hopes of catching a few fish.  

Special thank you to:

  • Keir Whitson, Rappahannock County Supervisor, who orchestrated the fish stocking  along with financial support from the Rappahannock County Park Foundation, Debbie Knick, and Becky Burr.

  • Sean Michael Knick, who made connections with the local fishing community and offered fly-tying demonstrations

  • Roger Flinchum, who conducted fly-fishing casting coaching throughout the day

  • Tim Bostic, Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR):  Conservation Officer

  • John Odenkirk, Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) biologist, who provided loaner rods/reels and tackle

  • Mountain State Trout, which supplied the trout and provided a $20 prize for the child who caught the largest fish

  • Representatives from Piedmont Environmental Council, Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (Homegrown National Park), Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary Program, and Old Rag Master Naturalists who offered information in the Pavilion about habitats that support wildlife

If you missed the event this year, put it on your calendar for 2023…usually the first weekend in June. Plans are underway for more attractions, which may include live music and refreshments!

Bonnie Beers

Member, Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority

