Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Thank you, Richard Brady, for eloquently expressing my anguish over what is taking place in Ukraine, and about our inadequate response and lack of real and timely help.
Having experienced the loss of the country of my birth, Rhodesia, which has been utterly destroyed and is the disaster now known as Zimbabwe, I weep for Ukrainians. The West was complicit in the destruction of Rhodesia, and then stood idly by, watching and impotently wringing its hands as Mugabe and his henchmen murdered 10,000 Ndebele (because they were of a rival tribe); murdered white farmers; invaded and occupied productive farms and destroyed the commercial farming sector; terrorized, imprisoned or murdered any opposition; and ruined the economy.
Mugabe and his ZANU-PF turned what had been a bread basket in southern Africa to a begging bowl whose people face hunger and despair on a daily basis.
Surely the US can do better for Ukraine, and do it immediately?
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...