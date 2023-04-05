Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I think I can speak for a majority of the residents of Rappahannock County in saying that we all love our mountains and biodiverse landscape. None of us want to lose that beauty, but, I believe we could if we don't take a strong hard look at the most invasive tree in our midst — the Bradford Pear, Callery pear, Pyrus calleryana.
This tree was originally introduced in the 1960s and sold as a sterile tree. Developers used the tree because they were inexpensive and fast growing. They have been planted as a specimen tree. This pear tree's appeal comes from a pleasing conical shape and early white spring blossoms. Bradford pears are everywhere right now along driveways, in yard plantings, along the highways, and now in abandoned fields. And here lies the problem — they spread everywhere.
I believe it is the most aggressive invasive tree we have in our county. One passing by the Warrenton welcome signs on state Route 7 can see these trees have completely taken over the land areas near the highway. They are so thick that nothing else could possibly grow. I have noticed in the last few years how they have been popping up all over our roadside and fields and soon they will be on our properties and in our park.
I would like to propose that we cut them down. These trees grow quickly and during severe weather they are easily broken and left to look misshapen and odd.
We all want to be able to have exactly what we want and don't care to be asked to change our ideas. I would like to suggest an alternative to this tree and that is a Trident Maple,Acer buergerianum. It has a similar shape and beautiful fall color and is not prone to easy breakage like the Bradford pears tend to be.
The state of Ohio has outlawed these trees because of their invasive quality and I would like to see Virginia or at Rappahannock do the same to preserve our biodiversity.
