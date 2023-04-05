Ltr_Booth-6.jpg

Bradford Pear blooms

 By Martin LaBar via Flickr

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.

I think I can speak for a majority of the residents of Rappahannock County in saying that we all love our mountains and biodiverse landscape. None of us want to lose that beauty, but, I believe we could if we don't take a strong hard look at the most invasive tree in our midst — the Bradford Pear, Callery pear, Pyrus calleryana.

