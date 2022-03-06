Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Katherine May’s “Wintering” is an interesting take about the power of rest and retreat in difficult times. However, reading it made me start to more fully think about those who were lucky enough to be able to shelter during the tumultuous years we’ve been living through the COVID-19 pandemic.
I’m talking about those able to work from home, ordering groceries online with pick ups arranged at various stores. Think Amazon, our post offices, UPS, FedEx, all open. Those with internet kept up socially through Zoom events, remote church services, possibly even telehealth visits.
Now think of those not lucky enough to be able to do that sheltering, those considered essential workers, who kept large stores open, kept post offices open, kept supplies delivered by truckers and stocked by store employees, and kept our hospitals and clinics open. All of them before vaccines developed by Operation Warp Speed.
Many private schools stayed open while our public school students suffered through online classes, leaving them behind not only in scholastic knowledge but social well-being as well. Here in Rappahannock half of our students did not have internet at home so had to huddle in cars at various hotspots around our county. There is still resistance to a broadband initiative, well financed through state, private, and minimal county funds here.
Throughout these years, many only heard a very narrow, almost tunnel visioned, focus on vaccines as the only solution to resolving the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Yes, I believe vaccines are a critical element in protecting populations. However, as one doctor stated, doctors need to prevent disease and must find ways to treat disease.
That’s where therapeutics have an important place, as does the recognition of natural immunity protections. Vaccines protect from the COVID-19 severities/hospitalizations that killed so many and still can to some with co-morbidities like impaired immune systems or obesity. Both vaccinated and those with natural immunity can get COVID-19 again, though with greatly reduced, mostly mild, symptoms. Wear a mask when asked, respect the fears of those who wear them.
All of the above is to recognize the tremendous efforts and sacrifices of the many who just weren’t lucky enough to shelter, to winter in a rest and retreat mode. The wonderful self-care described so beautifully by Beverly Jones in her article about Earl Johnson’s solutions to finding comfort after trauma (in last week’s Rappahannock News) can be introduced into lifestyles in a purposeful way especially now as people are emerging from either sheltered or the essential existences. We in Rappahannock are so fortunate to be surrounded by nature in all its comforting glories. And, Spring is soon to arrive!
Sheila Gresinger
Washington