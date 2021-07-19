Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Many years ago, I bought a small rock in a Fredericksburg gift shop, decorated with a colorful flower and the phrase, “The wise man doesn’t expect to find life worth living, he makes it so.”
Here in Rappahannock County, we have benefited from the decades-long wisdom in our comprehensive plan, written by thoughtful citizens, which states that growth should occur in and around the villages. This guide has been strengthened by landowners who have, for decades now, put their vast lands into various forms of protection, including conservation easements, which aids in channeling growth in and around our villages.
Over 20 percent of Rappahannock County is thus protected, providing the expansive peaceful views valued by tourists and those enjoying life here. Our Dark Skies designation for our County Park is another benefit — for years people have traveled from light-filled cities to gaze up at the Milky Way and other starry delights here.
To compare Rappahannock with areas that have grown because of proximity to trade routes (rail, major roads, airports, waterways), and few zoning conditions like ours is a disservice to those here. My dictionary defines wisdom as: “Knowledge of what is true or right coupled with just judgement as to action.” With careful thought, our growth can be wise.
Sheila Gresinger
Washington