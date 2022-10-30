Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It was encouraging to read the letter from Casimir Eitner last week, laying out the facts about the Republican party and their economic policies.
From the Reagan years to today, Republicans have tried to sell the American public on the idea of “trickle down economics.” The problem is that it never has worked. The idea has been a total failure.
Now, Republicans are working desperately to blame inflation on the Biden administration…even though as a result of the pandemic and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation is being felt throughout the world.
Everyone is dealing with inflation, but in America, 54% of the higher prices we are facing is the result of corporate profit taking. Many of us have been vaguely suspicious of this, but recently in a Congressional hearing on inflation in the USA, the experts made it clear. And as the Democrats are working to make corporations more accountable for their price fixing through the “Competitive Prices Act,” the Republicans increase their efforts to prevent any relief for the ordinary working person. (In May, every Republican in the House voted against the Gas Price Gouging Bill, aimed at the excessive profits of the oil and gas companies. That includes Bob Good.)
Americans suffer particularly from the high costs of medicine. In the US the price for insulin is around 10 times what it is in other developed countries. To help with that, when the Democrats passed the Inflation Reduction Act, they voted to permit Medicare to negotiate drug prices and to cap the cost of insulin at $35 per month.
Not one single Republican, including, of course, Bob Good, voted for that. They prefer allowing the large drug companies to reap outsize profits and squeeze ordinary Americans even harder.
In a second dire move, Republicans, believing that they will be gaining the majority in the House after this election, are preparing to slash and/or privatize Social Security. They declared their plans in Bloomberg Government on October 11. Knowing that this will not be a popular move, they are planning to force this through by holding that pesky debt ceiling vote hostage to their demands. In other words, they will put the US in danger of default and economic disaster in order to cut Social Security and Medicare and make ordinary Americans poorer.
It really is time that we all wake up to the plans of the Republican party as they continue to follow the wishes of their billionaire handlers and make ordinary Americans pay for their greed. To improve the economy and protect all our futures, vote for the Democrats.
