Over forty years ago, I wrote in a column published in the Quantico USMC Base newspaper about the rising costs at that time. Here we seem to be again, addressing those same concerns.
In that long ago column, I also mentioned Vance Packard’s book, “The Waste Makers,” a fascinating book describing built in obsolescence, using a different color, perhaps, or maybe a new “must have” feature in a product to strengthen that “keeping up with the Jones” mentality, leading to a throwaway trend.
One example of this influence was the time a friend and I took a picnic lunch to an event in which our daughters participated. She brought a beautiful plaid wool blanket for our seating and when I exclaimed how lovely it was, she explained that she’d found it in the dumpster behind her apartment building, cleaned it and was enjoying using it. What made this stick in my memory was the fact that there was a thrift shop on the base where it could have been donated, except for the throwaway mindset of the previous owner.
Today, how can we find joy in the thriftiness necessary for a lot of us, probably now more than in a while? Here in Rappahannock we have the re-opened Share Shack at Flatwood where an enthusiastic group of volunteers straighten up and reorganize each week the many items donated. At one of our local festivals, the Share Shack had a table filled with fantastic creative repurposing of everyday items.
I used to spruce up, refinish, various pieces of furniture that I could use in different places in my houses as I moved around a lot before settling here 40 years ago. A couple of my daughters happily carry on this tradition. Shop our Washington Fire Hall thrift shop, browse through the various yard sales I see popping up, as they always have through the years. Treasures to discover. Another tip I heard on a TV program: shop your closet, something I’d not thought about. Silly me. In the recesses of a couple, I found clothes I’d forgotten. Fun to mix and match, add a new hat perhaps.
Analyzing food for new ways to supplement what might not be as affordable as a while ago, how can we enrich the nutrition we need? Instead of traveling miles to groceries, using lots of gasoline to do so, we have a wealth of local farmers’ produce. Waterpenny Farm comes to mind, along with Roy’s and Baldwin’s, Thornton River Orchard, and many more. The wonderful “Buy Fresh Shop Local,” “Support Small Businesses” campaigns have been here a while, helping folks establish new habits, getting away from the throwaway mindset.
Yes, our beloved Rappahannock is a wonderful place to live and for that I am extremely grateful.
