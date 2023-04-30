Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Tax time is always difficult. Trade-offs, compromises, cuts, and tax increases are all on the table. As a partial solution, one objective should be to relieve the burden placed on our property tax structure. Tourism revenue is but one mechanism that can help meet that objective.
Given these difficult challenges, I am amazed that the county has not yet embraced tourism like other counties. When I served on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, the economic development professionals told us that for each tourist dollar spent at a local establishment, that dollar stays in the county and is spent 11 times before that dollar leaves. That can be a huge benefit to the county.
What's more, in 2019, the park service did a study where they determined that the businesses within a 60 mile radius of the park, enjoy a $1.2 billion direct financial benefit. In short, tourists spend money. For Rappahannock County, that means that approximately $350 million passes through on the way to the park. What is the county doing to capture some of those dollars? In my opinion, not much.
To ignore these tourist dollars and to even look at these dollars with a certain amount of disdain, is costly for the county coffers and for the residents and our property tax bills.
A simple beginning? A "Welcome to Rappahannock County" on U.S. Route 211 and Route 522.
