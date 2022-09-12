Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
People often ask me if the kids who were part of the Kid Pan Alley program go on to become professional musicians. I don’t know. We can’t follow 80,000 children. And that’s not the point of it anyway. It’s all about them experiencing and using the creative process in their lives no matter what they are doing — music, art, farming or whatever.
So, it was with great delight that I saw two of them at the Rocky Mountain Songschool and Folks Festival in Lyons, Colorado, recently where I have been teaching and performing for 27 years.
Carsie Blanton sang on the first Kid Pan Alley Rappahannock album 22 years ago when she was 14 accompanied by the band Everything. Her mother, Amy Silver, helped us organize that first KPA project. I remember her saying then that her performance was the best day of her life.
There was Carsie and her band performing on the main stage at the festival. Her set was amazing and it was the most talked about performance there in very heady company that included Bruce Hornsby, the Indigo Girls and Ani DiFranco. She’s had quite a career since her KPA debut, opening for Paul Simon and the Wood Brothers, performing in the hit musical Hadestown, as well as producing five albums.
Ryan Benyo was there also teaching music production at the Songschool. Ryan participated in our songwriting workshops when he was a student at Rappahannock County High School and now runs his own recording studio in Los Angeles. He’s been working with Kid Pan Alley for the last 7 years on our recording projects.
The 19th century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche said, “Without music, life would be a mistake.” No, I don’t know how writing songs has affected the lives of those tens of thousands of KPA children. But when I get to hear the music made by some of them, I know that all this work has been worthwhile. It was not a mistake.
