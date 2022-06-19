Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
In 2020, Virginia ranked 44th of all states in how much it funds community colleges per student. At $5,000 per student, it is well below the national average of $8,000. It’s neighboring states, even West Virginia, are all above or near the national average. As a result, community college tuitions in Virginia are as much as 40% higher, and enrollment has declined in recent years.
Yet, rather than focus on this issue which has broad implications around access to schools that can help young people in Rappahannock County get better educations that can lead to better jobs, Mr. Ben Jones chooses to submit a lengthy letter on the recent name changes of a couple of local colleges, citing the “depth of rancor” that has engendered.
Engendered by whom? Probably the same culture warriors like Mr. Jones, who looks for ways to stir the pot without being serious about the bread-and-butter issues that really affect people’s lives… like access to affordable, decent education. Too bad Mr. Jones doesn’t care as much about 21st century students as he does about 18th century British aristocrats!
