LGBTQ+ people are our friends, neighbors, family members, coworkers, and fellow church members.. We are all God’s children and we all deserve to go about our daily lives without the fear of discrimination.
As a minister serving a congregation in our community, I know offensive language about transgender people is not reflective of the views of most people in this area. One of the most important values we have is treating others the way we want to be treated and with respect.
The Virginia Values Act, which provides nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ individuals in employment, housing and public spaces, is very important for our state. It does not infringe on religious freedom. I’m proud that Virginia is the first state in the South to protect members of the LGBTQ+ community.
This election is important. We need elected leaders who prioritize Virginians’ true values.
Rev. Russ Savage
Unitarian Universalists of the Blue Ridge
Sperryville
