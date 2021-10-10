Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
NIMBYisim is not new. It peaked ten years ago off of Cape Cod with a proposed offshore wind farm. Times change and now one is planned for their waters which will consist of 130 huge turbines which will serve 200,000 homes. One thing that has changed is the dire warnings relative to climate change which was contained in a report which was released this summer by the United Nations.
One statement in the report stands out. "Human induced climate change is already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe." Talk to the folks who live on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and they can tell tales of how much stronger the hurricanes are.
Land used for solar farms can also be productive in agriculture. "Solar energy use in U.S. Agriculture,” a report by the United States Department of Agriculture outlines how vegtables, raising bees and sheep can co-exist on a solar farm.
Bottom line: We all must do our part fighting climate change. The cost of inaction keeps mounting.
