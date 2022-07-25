Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Ever wonder how a baby bird might feel after pecking diligently against the strong enclosure of its shell, finally breaking free to experience the grand outside environment? A brief while back, I had such an aha moment when I finally seemed to break free and emerge from what I had thought was just a seemingly long everlasting winter.
Upon further analysis, I realized it wasn’t just perhaps a normal long winter, it was a prolonged confinement reaching back not only through our recent winter but all of 2021, some of 2020. All of a sudden, no gatherings, social or family of schools, or you name it. Masking veiled our smiling humanity, fear abounded amidst varying information, intensified by internet blasts into our isolated homes.
Those of us who actually had internet could sort of gather — via Zoom — abilities which gradually lost their appeal for many. I’ve mentioned this feeling to some recently who agreed, mentioning the loss of actual human contact which intensified it all. This was a stunning “free at last” moment. Free to attend church again, free to attend social gatherings, local restaurants, grocery shopping without masks, able to see the smiling faces of store workers and so many more.
I am forever grateful to all who continued to work, the aforementioned grocery store staff, post office workers, huge groups of truckers tirelessly delivering goods necessary to nourish our population. Of course our immense groups of medical doctors, nurses, support staff, along with emergency fire and rescue both volunteer and paid.
I really think that some of the voiced animosity over many months have been revealed as frustration with situations and an inability to deal with stresses by enjoying the healthy outdoors, by physical activities, by real human contact which can be effective in maintaining mental health, having a balanced life.
When I step outside nowadays, I think the whispering through my surrounding trees is a grand sigh of relief that the intense soul wrenching confinement is over. We are truly in a better place, many of us ready to leave that broken shell behind and embrace the days ahead, together, I would hope, with positive actions to resolve whatever difficulties lie within us or ahead of many.
