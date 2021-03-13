Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer, not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
To Michelle Galler, who lost her internet service provider at an inconvenient time: Welcome to 2021 (or 1995 as the case may be). These tech corporations could care less about your circumstances. They have an army of lobbyists paid to keep them free from regulation. Think Texas power grid.
And, no, they don't want to talk to you on the telephone. They're using AI to “communicate” with you.
I support your lifestyle choices. But living without a way to communicate puts you at extreme risk. In bad weather, you may need a horse, a lot of warm clothing and canned food.
Remember the history of cell tower opposition and income inequality in your area. The chickens have now come home to roost.
Deborah L. Napier
Amissville
