Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
The classic metric for the economy is Gross Domestic Product, or GDP. This includes all the goods and services produced — a measure of all economic activity. The first two quarters of this year, the U.S. GDP went down. Now, however, the trend has reversed, and the GDP is rising again.
Personal income, personal savings and consumer spending all went up this quarter. Unemployment is down, and employment is up to a 50-year high. More people are working now.
Inflation is still a problem, but it’s getting better. Also, inflation is a global problem, and no US President has much control over inflation. In sum, the economy is doing well. The Biden administration and the Federal Reserve are working to keep it on track.
