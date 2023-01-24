Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
It is more than a year and a half since Rappahannock News' "Conservation Purchase" banner headline announced the very welcome news of Mr. Chuck Akre's purchase of Eldon Farms (Rappahannock News, July 6, 2021), and a year since Rappahannock News named him "Citizen of the Year . . . for his preservation of Eldon Farms." But with all this past year's focus on Mr. Akre's other community venture, Rush River Commons, there seems to have been little continuing coverage of Mr. Akre's conservation plans for Eldon Farms.
At the time of his purchase, Rapp News reported Mr. Akre saying he would consider a conservation easement on the property, and that "because of our interest in conservation, we will be exploring a lot of things." Since the purchase, Eldon Farms has continued to host community and educational events and its website mentions various planned conservation and recreational projects. However, it seems we have heard little about the morestrategic conservation possibilities heralded with Mr. Akre's purchase.
Perhaps a follow-up article regarding Mr. Akre's latest thoughts on an easement or other "explorations” and other projects and plans to realize this magnificent property's potential for conservation enjoyment and ensure its conservation in perpetuity?
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...