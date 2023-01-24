Eldon2-web.jpg

"It's a conservation purchase by our entire family," said Eldon Farms buyer Chuck Akre. "We have three children and four grandchildren. It will be their legacy, not mine."

It is more than a year and a half since Rappahannock News' "Conservation Purchase" banner headline announced the very welcome news of Mr. Chuck Akre's purchase of Eldon Farms (Rappahannock News, July 6, 2021), and a year since Rappahannock News named him "Citizen of the Year . . . for his preservation of Eldon Farms."  But with all this past year's focus on Mr. Akre's other community venture, Rush River Commons, there seems to have been little continuing coverage of Mr. Akre's conservation plans for Eldon Farms. 

