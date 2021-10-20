Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
At nearly 80 years of age, it’s time for Larry Grove to retire. I can say that being 80 years of age myself. I have known Rod Osborne for many years and believe he is exactly what our schools need at this time. The current board has at times been at odds and indecisive.
I know Osborne will be a strong member of the board and will bring family values and stability when he is elected to represent the Stonewall-Hawthorne District. For your paper to publish a year-old exchange between Rod and another person on a Facebook post was a bad attempt to smear his good name. He is a strong family man and member of his church. He is not perfect, none of us are. But he is the right man for the job and it’s time for a new face and fresh ideas.
