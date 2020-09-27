letter-story.jpg
In his commentary last week the chairman of the Rappahannock Republicans set forth the party line — that Democrats are wild-eyed radicals and Republicans are the sober guardians of tradition: Biden “now embraces the unacceptable ideas of AOC, Bernie Sanders . . . and the complete erosion of our freedoms.” 

Hello? 

In case you missed it, Bernie Sanders lost. Democrats rejected the extreme wing of their party. Instead they chose Joe Biden — a centrist with a lifelong track record of across-the-aisle compromise. 

Meanwhile, Republicans have exiled their moderates —Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney — and given themselves over entirely to a right-wing provocateur who plays only to his fevered base. 

Actions speak louder than words, and radical is as radical does. Which party do you think can unite our country and move us forward?

Scott and Nancy McBride

Sperryville

