Hello?
In case you missed it, Bernie Sanders lost. Democrats rejected the extreme wing of their party. Instead they chose Joe Biden — a centrist with a lifelong track record of across-the-aisle compromise.
Meanwhile, Republicans have exiled their moderates —Jeb Bush, Mitt Romney — and given themselves over entirely to a right-wing provocateur who plays only to his fevered base.
Actions speak louder than words, and radical is as radical does. Which party do you think can unite our country and move us forward?
Scott and Nancy McBride
Sperryville
Click here to sign up for the C-19 Daily Update, a free newsletter delivered to your email inbox every morning.