The architectural renderings of the Inn at Little Washington expansion do not show the log house adjacent to the Inn that was recently an antique store and the Middle Street Gallery. It would indeed be unfortunate if this building were to be demolished, for it has a fascinating history dating to the early 1800s.
In 1815 it was owned by Tilmon Porter and was the site of the post office, with Porter serving as the county’s first postmaster. At that time, it was located at the northeast corner of Main and Middle streets, where the Inn is today; an 1837 plan of the town shows the post office at that site. From later deeds of sale, the building was known to be the home and tailor’s shop of Oliver Smith, the home of John Sills, the shoe shop of Edwin Whitney, and the home of Henry Foster who was a shoemaker. The 1½-story building was constructed of logs and measured 18' x 24'.
David Lloyd purchased the house and lot known as the “Corner House” in 1870. In the census of that year, Lloyd was listed as being a “mulatto” and in the 1880 census his occupation was “hotel keeper.” He was issued a license to sell alcoholic beverages in “Lloyd’s Hotel” in 1874.
John Edward Thornton purchased Lloyd’s property in 1904. He moved the log house to the east, where it became the Middle Street Gallery in 1987. On the corner lot he constructed a one-story weather-boarded frame garage which, after much modification, became the restaurant for the Inn at Little Washington.
To my mind, retaining the log house – perhaps moving it to the new courtyard – might be advantageous to the Inn. This would be the most historic building in the Inn complex. Guests of the Inn might be fascinated by the structure, which they certainly might never have seen in their home environments. The log house might be repurposed as an afternoon tea room or become part of the new spa area. I hope Chef O’Connell might consider this favorably.
