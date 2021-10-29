Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Mr. Konick closed this year’s candidate’s forum saying the event was nerve-wracking, and that it stirred concerns about what might come up in questioning. Let's look at why he might have been worried.
1983: running for Commonwealth's Attorney, Konick told voters that if he had wiped fingerprints off a shotgun involved in a murder investigation, he should not be running for public office or be a member of the Bar. When it became clear he had done just that, he said to the Rappahannock News: "In some people's minds this incident raises questions about my honesty and integrity."
1984: a citizen complained Konick's conduct as Zoning Administrator was "vindictive," "unacceptable," and "detrimental to the interests of this county." A letter from 21 citizens said, "he is a poor candidate for public office." The Board of Supervisors put the matter on its agenda in January 1985. Konick's resignation was announced in February.
2005: a judge, then a jury, convicted Konick of a crime for making an obscene phone call to a Clerk of Court at her public office. He was fined $2,000 and publicly reprimanded by a Virginia State Bar Association Committee, which found he committed a crime that reflected adversely on his honesty, trustworthiness, or fitness to practice law. In a later case, he was charged with Intentional, Public, and Obscene Display of Private Parts. The complaining witness died before trial, but had said: "I observed Mr. Konick entering my property on his tractor moving logs. I told him to leave and he told me to kiss his ass. A few minutes later he pulled down his pants and exposed his buttocks to me and again told me to kiss his ass."
2015: Konick filed suit against the Town of Washington and others. A sworn affidavit of the Attorney for the Town described his April 8, 2015, conversation with Konick: "he indicated to me that he would only withdraw his Complaint if the Town would 'pay me some money' and that any payment to him could be through a third party, such that the payment of funds to him would not need to be disclosed as paid directly to him." The affidavit went on: "Konick also told me that unless the Town acceded to his 'settlement proposal' he would continue to file additional suits against the parties involved and appeal to the Supreme Court all adverse decisions, such that the Town could not stand the money and energy involved in continuous litigation." The Circuit Court sanctioned Konick after a defense motion, ordering him to pay $1,000.
2018: three Supervisors supported a resolution condemning Konick for public behavior and an email he sent to fellow BZA members: "this Board believes it has a duty to assure the public that the County government does not condone personal attacks on individuals by its public officials . . . especially when those attacks are by way of language such as was used here. This is contrary to the beliefs and values of the County government, and to the rules for civil discourse by which it is guided."
In 2020, the Court did not reappoint Konick to the BZA.
Honesty? Integrity? Experience worthy of support?
Alexia Morrison
Flint Hill