I’m researching a massive article to commemorate the 90th anniversary of FDR’s New Deal Civilian Conservation Corps — the CCC.
When I got to the part of my story that involves the CCC’s first Director, Robert Fechner, who started out as a poor boy in Tennessee and had to leave school at age 16, I got sad…and worried.
Mr. Fechner was a great guy. Together with FDR, he put his whole heart and soul into making sure the CCC became one of the most productive and popular New Deal work relief programs of the 1930s.Then, in 1939 at age 63 he died of a massive heart attack.
Now why did I think of Mr. Fechner just now while having dinner with my honey? Because I got to wondering about what would happen here in Rappahannock County if I, at age 71, would suddenly suffer a massive heart attack?
Would the responding fire and rescue team be able to save me? I mean, more specifically would they have the training to save me? Would they have EMTs manning the ambulance? What about the medics who might know a bit more about heart attacks?
I began to realize that I would really like to know the answer to those questions. What is our level of public safety protection in this county? Is it good enough?
I would really like to know. And I bet you would too…
