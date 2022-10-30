Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
I once delivered newspapers door to door, tried to sell Christmas cards, and even tried my hand at selling Kirby Vacuums. Hey, it was a small town, and folks knew me.
Yes, I cleaned up the local barber shop Saturday night for $2, but Monday afternoon, I was there delivering 1 of 101 papers to his shop. I had responsibility and enjoyed that responsibility and knew I had an essential job in the local community. I was somebody; I was respected even if I was only 13 years old.
The great American playwright wrote one of the most memorable lines about the struggles of changing times and lives, technology, and the supposed loss of worth and respect. Mrs. Linda Loman’s great line from “Death of a Salesman”: “Attention, attention must finally be paid to such a person.”
Yes, Mr. and Mrs. Loman are not local representatives on our Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, but what a way to get attention. A local board member has a significant health issue, and a quorum is needed to vote on funding for a historic initiative.
Yes, there were important questions that All Points Broadband should have answered and, more importantly, by Brandon Davis, OUR executive of the NSVRC. Did he not respect Rappahannock enough to show up at invitation to answer legitimate questions? We missed his answer. Does he report to All Points or our eight counties? Maybe he might attend the next meeting of the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority? Hope so.
Yes, respect and attention were not paid to Mr. and Mrs. Loman, so because of that, they risked advancing our children’s education, our grandchildren’s education, our seniors' fiber path to information and service, advancements in emergency services, and who knows what in the coming years?
Attention has finally been paid. Did you and we really need the attention? Please stop trying to win on every issue at any cost to Rappahannock. Your constituents and we who elected you deserve better, or maybe even an explanation beyond, “I had other things to do . . . I’m a salesperson; Willie Loman is my model.”
P.S. I don’t know the All Points attorney. But maybe he could stop trying to be Willie Loman, also. Yes, a snarky letter has gotten attention. Why not step back and try to just help your client? Appearing before the Supervisors is not quite the same as appearing before the Supreme Court of the United States — but close, especially to a local paperboy.
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering local news in our community. Sign up to have the Rapp News Daily delivered free to your inbox every morning. Click here to sign up...
In-Depth Reporting
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News. Here's our work so far...