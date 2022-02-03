Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com.
Governor Youngkin’s new anti-divisiveness hotline has been so busy that I haven’t been able to get through. So I’m writing to warn about a divisive book we need to watch out for. I haven’t read it myself, but I’ve heard about it.
First there’s a character named Noah. The dude is obsessed with climate change. Wastes all the town’s wood to build a boat that is totally unnecessary.
Then there’s a sadist named Abraham who ties up his son, tosses him on a pile of kindling and holds a dagger to the boy’s throat. Yikes. No way our children should be exposed to such violence.
Here’s the worst part: there’s this smart-aleck woke carpenter who wants to, like, turn the world upside down. He goes around knocking over tables and making punchy remarks like: “I am come to set a man at variance with his father, and the daughter against her mother, and the daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law.”
Did I mention sex? This book features gang rape, incest, adultery, erotic poetry – the works.
If you hear of anyone owning or, worse, teaching from this book, report them immediately to the state authorities. Above all, don’t let your kids read it!
