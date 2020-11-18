For more detail on the published agenda: www.boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public
7 p.m.
Rappahannock County Elementary School Gym
34 Schoolhouse Road Washington, VA 22747
Rapp News and Foothills Forum are continuously covering the impact of COVID-19 on our community. Sign up to have the C-19 Daily Update delivered to your inbox every morning.
Click here to sign up...
Community support for the nonprofit, nonpartisan Foothills Forum provides research and reporting about Rappahannock County matters, in collaboration with the Rappahannock News.
Here's our work so far...
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
A few clouds from time to time. High around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.