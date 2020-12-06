Dr. Brooke Miller and his nurse practitioner wife, Ann H. Miller, of Valley Health Page Memorial Hospital Family Medicine in Washington, have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Reached Sunday afternoon by the Rappahannock News, Dr. Miller assured this newspaper that “none” of his patients have been exposed to the virus because he happened to be on paid leave this week, during which time he learned he was infected with COVID-19.
“Both Ann and I have not exposed any patients,” the doctor insisted, adding that “we have notified everybody we have been around.”
Dr. Miller said he learned on Wednesday night, Dec. 2, that he had been exposed to the virus by a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19. That same Wednesday, the doctor said, he began “experiencing symptoms,” which he described as a “minor flu-like illness.”
He said he was administered a COVID-19 test on Friday and was found to be positive. Ann Miller has also tested positive for the virus. Dr. Miller said he and his wife would “abide by all the COVID protocols, and the Valley Health protocols.”
He said his plan is to begin “seeing patients virtually.”
On Nov. 28, Dr. Miller posted to his Facebook page a published story that more people died of suicide in Japan in one month than those who lost their lives to COVID-19.
“As a healthcare professional I see on a daily basis the damage that this lock down has caused,” Dr. Miller wrote above the posting. “We as a nation need to rethink our strategy in dealing with Covid 19. First and foremost we should be promoting health and wellness as opposed to fear mongering.”
One local man alleged, in part, in a Facebook posting today that the Millers do “not follow proper health protocols … because it encroaches on their freedom of choice … consequently his freedom of choice puts all of our lives at risk ... and at odds with his own Hippocratic oath of “do no harm” when he is doing tremendous harm to us all.”
