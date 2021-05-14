Mountainside Dance Center will present its Annual Dance Showcase on Saturday, May 15, at 2 p.m. — a glorious revival of “Blue Ridge Fairy Tales,” an original ballet collaboration created by our staff and performed by our students in 2017.
This year, we’ll welcome several very special guests: Miss Aubrey Dorman, who has delighted us with her dancing before, and local long time resident Rick Nawrocki will also perform with us. Accompanying the dances, Trudy McCullogh, Mountainside owner Anne Williams’ mother, will delight your senses with a selection of pieces by Debussy and some of her favorite piano tunes from “Mary Poppins.”
Both the ballet and its music were inspired by life in the Blue Ridge, featuring “From the Blue Ridge Concerto for Violin” by Jeff Midkiff and music composed by Rappahannock’s beloved Paul Reisler. Our youngest dancers also will perform a variety of dance and movement selections, including some tap and upbeat hip hop dance.
So pack up your lawn chair or blanket and join us for a spring afternoon of arts and entertainment outdoors at Hazel River Farm, 149 Rolling Rd., Sperryville. There’s not yet a rain date yet, so look for announcements at www.mountainsidedance.net and @MountainsideDance on Facebook if severe weather is on the horizon.
Admission is free, but Mountainside always welcomes donations to support its student scholarship program (read on for more about this).
“We believe that dance is a wonderful modality to help one cope with stress and isolation during these difficult times. Mountainside Dance Center is committed to helping people be able to come back together and enjoy art and community now and in the future,” Williams says.
Next weekend’s performance is the latest example of how the pandemic has not kept Mountainside — or our community — down.
“We plan to offer our children the opportunity to perform in an outdoor environment where people can feel safe and still enjoy the many types of dance we feature,” Williams notes. “We were not discouraged by our lack of ability to use the public schools this year for our dance showcase, and we understand that no one feels quite safe in a closed environment.”
The upcoming production is another community partnership with Mountainside, which was founded nearly 12 years ago under the heartfelt vision of Williams, a county resident and healthcare business owner, with assistance and direction of Philip Rosemond (who danced and taught professionally throughout his career) and Kitty Keyser (who influenced children through education, dance, music and art in Rappahannock for many years). Their mutual passion is to bring opportunities for fitness and appreciation for dance and the arts to individuals of all ages who reside in Rappahannock and surrounding counties.
Thanks to grants from RAAC’s Claudia Mitchell Arts Fund and private donations, Mountainside has been able to reach and teach children and adults in our community, especially folks who are isolated and deprived of the opportunity to participate in exercise, their healthcare, creativity and art.
“We are anxious to continue to provide a ‘safe haven’ where everyone is encouraged to express themselves,” Williams says.
“I have always admired that Rappahannock County demonstrates a strong desire to embrace art and artists that create and reside here in the county. Now, as the county is growing in size and diversity, and we hope to grow with it,” Williams says.
And grow Mountainside will. Catch their performance on May 15.
For more information: www.mountainsidedance.net and @MountainsideDance on Facebook. Call: 540.987.9390; Email: MountainsideDanceCenter@gmail.com