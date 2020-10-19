Konick: ‘It’s a vision statement of what we don’t want
At an unusual Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors work session Monday night during which almost every speaker in the courthouse removed his or her face covering to address the room, the public had another chance to comment on the latest iteration of the county’s comprehensive plan.
Attendees commended the Planning Commission for its diligence in drafting the plan, voiced concerns about the village maps and spoke to the document’s language describing future development.
But many of the concerns seemed to be ameliorated when Planning Commission Chair David Konick explained that the comprehensive plan is designed as a “restricting document, not a facilitating document.”
“You have to appreciate we’re not changing any zoning,” Konick said.
“We’re saying these are the existing zones. … It doesn’t mean that [the areas within the village maps] are going to be rezoned, all it means is that if someone wants to apply to rezone something one of the considerations is it has to be compatible with what’s in the comprehensive plan,” Konick continued.
“So if it’s not in the map in the comprehensive plan, that’s a strike against you if you try to rezone it. But the comp plan doesn’t try to rezone anything.”
Konick stressed that the zoning ordinance, not the comprehensive plan, is responsible for determining future development. Further, the process of rezoning is completely separate from the comprehensive plan, and Konick added there have been very few (if any) instances of rezoning in the 45 years he has lived in Rappahannock.
“I promise you that what’s in [the comprehensive plan] is the most restrictive thing we could come up with,” Konick said. “What I want as the Chair of the Planning Commission and as a private citizen is to see this document strengthened so that it is a better tool — and that’s all it is — to restrict growth, not to promote it.”
In his comments, Stonewall-Hawthorne representative Chris Parrish said he felt “instinctively averse to putting a belt around a village,” but admitted that he needed more clarity “on the concepts surrounding the maps.”
“I’m not saying it’s not a good idea, I’m just saying I’m not sure,” Parrish said.
He also recommended that the comprehensive plan include one or two sentences about country stores as their numbers, Parrish said, “have kind of dwindled.”
“That would allow us to make it easier to change the zoning a little bit on country stores to make it easier for them to reopen,” Parrish said. “The country stores are the heart of the community, where newcomers and locals get together and meet.”
Read more about Monday night’s meeting in the Oct. 22 print edition of the Rappahannock News or in the e-edition. And watch the video recording of the meeting here.