Free fishing returns to Rappahannock County Park
Visit the park between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, to try your hand at catching some fish — during Virginia’s free fishing weekend, no license required! All ages welcome.
The Rush River will be stocked earlier in the week with trout, which should have time to settle in by the weekend. Plans are still in the works, but we hope to offer a fly-tying demonstration, fly fishing casting lessons, and fishing gear on loan. Check the Park website for updates: www.rappahannockcountypark.weebly.org.
Up at the Pavilion, several groups including Piedmont Environmental Council, Audubon at Home Wildlife Sanctuary Program, Homegrown National Parks, Old Rag Master Naturalists, and others will share information and activities to help visitors think about creating habitats that support wildlife.
Gay Street Gallery exhibit
Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, June 4, with a reception with artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served. Featured at the Washington gallery will be paintings by Edmund Praybe based near Annapolis and his work is shown in galleries around the country.
He was the National Park Service's Artist-in-Residence at Catoctin Mountain Park and he teaches and lectures at several art schools, including the New York Studio School. Edmund explains that, "when it comes to painting the landscape, I am interested in the sense of mystery that enters the work based on the ever-changing phenomena of light and atmosphere I observe onsite."
Kevin H. Adams, the Gallery's resident artist, unveils new paintings from Virginia and his travels. Featured here is "Morning Clouds.” Kevin is a member of New York City's Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., and also of The Provincetown Art Association and Museum. His work is regularly on display in both venues. His focus when capturing the landscapes he witnesses is on the light and its impact on color as we see it.
Diana Branscome's ethereal glass creations are usually formed from recycled glass. The original materials provide the "genetics" that define each work. She explains her process this way: "Hunting and gathering of beautiful and unusual bottles is the first step. Most of my raw material comes from just a few miles away. I wash and de-tag the bottles first, then I break them into pieces, arrange them for beauty and structural stability, and melt them at more than a thousand degrees Fahrenheit. I let the pieces cool, then I heat them again to a slightly lower temperature over ceramic forms so that they take on the shapes of bowls or plates."
Put it on your calendar so you don't miss it!
Enjoy the warm temperatures and have a wonderful week.