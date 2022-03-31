The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office March 18-25:
Hawthorne
Cynthia Lynn Krankowski and Debra Lee Poore as sole heirs of Ronald Walter to Lyle Alexander and Melinda Alexander, husband and wife, 0.92 acre, $55,100, general warranty, tax map 47-14B
James L. Jones, Jr., trustee of the James L. Jones, Jr., Revocable Trust to Sherry W. Pace, trustee of the Sherry W. Pace trust, 59.3750 acres, $740,000, special warranty, tax map 59-13F
Jackson
Mary Christine Allen, FKA Christine Scogno to James Scogno, Jr., Rappahannock Park, Lot 5, section II, 21,233 square feet, $240,600, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 23A 125
Piedmont
The Mont Medi Farm, LLC to Thistle Row LLC, 36.105 acres, $295,000, general warranty, tax map 27-17
Rappahannock County
Mary Kay Robin Sterling Keys to Mary Kay Robin Sterling Keys, trustee of the Mary Kay Robin Sterling Keys Administrative Trust, 11 parcels, no consideration, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 13-20
Wakefield
Roy Alan Knighting and Shelly L. Cook to Servants Hands Construction, LLC, lot 15, block 3, section D, plate 4, Blue Ridge Mountain Estates, deed of gift, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 1B-1-3-15
Clayton Jewell, Douglas Elmer Jewell, Jennifer Lynne Christy to Robert J. Schellhas and Caroline M. Schellhas, 25.0685 acres, $365,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 2-31B
