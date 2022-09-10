2022-09-Ukraine-4-web.jpg

Iryna Bondarenko is standing on the porch of her home in Flint Hill with her husband, Matthew Caplins. The Ukrainian flag is seen behind her.

 Photographer: Luke Christopher

‘We cannot afford to lose’

As war wages on in Ukraine, Rappahannock resident and Ukrainian native Iryna Bondarenko and her husband Matthew Caplins continue their efforts to aid the citizens of Ukraine after returning from the country this summer.

2022-09-Ukraine-1-web.jpg

Iryna Bondarenko and her husband Matthew Caplins outside their home in Flint Hill.
2022-09-Ukraine-3-web.jpg

Black baseball cap translates to: “Good evening, we are from Ukraine.”
2022-09-Ukraine-2-web.jpg

Matthew built their home himself, he’s a mechanical engineer. In the living room, he cut the oak beams and used a special pigment for the mortar, given to him by a well-known restorer of historical homes.
2022-09-Ukraine-7-web.jpg

The stone was found on a hiking trip in Ukraine, Matthew brought it back to Virginia to be part of their fireplace.
20220706_151803-web.jpg

Hay in Ukraine, below, is being dried an old-fashioned way, in hay stacks.
1542-web.jpg

In Ukraine, Bondarenko’s neighbor and his horse helped them to drag packages uphill

Tags

Recommended for you