The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation offered its condolences following the recent passing of Rappahannock County native Col. Samuel Glasker, an avid supporter of the foundation who was born and raised in Woodville.
Glasker, who died April 3 at age 89, attended Scrabble School, a formerly segregated school in Castleton for Black children. He went on to serve an extensive career in the United States Army, and then in the private sector following retirement from the military. The cause of the colonel’s death was not immediately released.
“Col. Glasker’s input and dedication to the preservation of both the Scrabble School and the George Washington Carver High School and Center is immeasurable,” preservation foundation leadership said in a release. “We will always be grateful for his time, no matter when called upon, his generous donations, just for the cause to assist in any way that he could.”
His Scrabble School teacher, Miss Williams, pushed her students hard, not just to learn the basics, but to love learning, Glasker recalled in a 2022 article published in the Piedmont Virginian magazine about Rosenwald Schools, a collection of educational institutions across the nation – including Scrabble School – influenced by Black thought leaders Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald.
Glasker said his parents could not read or write and his grandparents were enslaved. “I’m not that far from slavery,” Glasker said at the time. “What would I have achieved if I had not had that opportunity to read and write?”
He was a student among the first freshmen class to attend the now-shuttered George Washington Carver High School in Culpeper County, built in the late 1940s in response to concerns from Black parents that there weren't enough high school opportunities for their kids within their home counties since many Virginia schools defied the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education that schools must desegregate, leaving Black and White students separate in its wake. Glasker went on to graduate from Virginia State University, known today as Virginia State College.
“Col. Glasker was a ‘giant’ in Rappahannock and abroad for his community and civic service, his ties to his home church, Shiloh Baptist, Woodville, and his wealth of knowledge that he willingly shared on numerous occasions at any number of events in the county and outside the county. He will truly be missed. It was devastating to learn of his demise recently,” preservation foundation leadership said. “Col. Glasker was a guest presenter just last year for an SSPF event; we could have listened more that day. He was engaging, full of interesting, entertaining stories and factoids about the African American experience in Rappahannock and surrounding areas. He was full of energy and his mind was sharp! Truly a voice for the ages has been silenced.”
The colonel was awarded the preservation foundation’s annual “DreamKeeper” award at the 2016 observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an award meant to recognize the efforts of local individuals who aspire to the ideals that King spoke about.
“It is the faith and hope that gives you the strength to move forward. It allows us to look at yesterday, look backward, to look at sorrow,” Glasker said at the time. “It allows us to look at today, and all the things that surround us, and the worry. But it also gives us the deep faith and conviction to look forward, to what tomorrow can be.”
More recently, he spoke in 2022 at a seminar on growing up Black in Rappahannock.
A public memorial service is being planned for May 13, at 11 a.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church in Woodville, located 15 Red Oak Mt Rd. He will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, according to the funeral home overseeing his service.
