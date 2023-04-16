Col. Samuel Glasker

Woodville native Col. Samuel Glasker died April 3.

The Scrabble School Preservation Foundation offered its condolences following the recent passing of Rappahannock County native Col. Samuel Glasker, an avid supporter of the foundation who was born and raised in Woodville.

Glasker, who died April 3 at age 89, attended Scrabble School, a formerly segregated school in Castleton for Black children. He went on to serve an extensive career in the United States Army, and then in the private sector following retirement from the military. The cause of the colonel’s death was not immediately released.

