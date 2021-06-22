Unedited Zoom video from the Rappahannock County Broadband Authority meeting at the county courthouse on Monday, June 21, 2021. Agenda items include: Potential Broadband Funding Methods (RDOF, VATI, ARPA, etc.); Community Broadband Mission/Vision; and finalization of RFP/RFI.
Broadband Authority Meeting, Monday, June 21, 2021
Staff-Contributed
