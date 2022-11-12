In July, when my friend and I first moved to Red Gap, three-plus acres of oak-hickory forest, I hoped this fall the acorn crop and the leaf color production there would be great. But fall brought some surprises.
‘A hard rain’s a-gonna fall’
As I’ve admitted frequently in this column, I’ve never taken the time to learn how to sort out tree species, while I have gotten better at identifying plants that are more my size. With this wonderful forest community just outside the door, I figured fall was the time, as I tried to figure out which trees were dropping the most acorns and which had the best color. I’m getting a lot of help from David Allen Sibley’s beautifully illustrated and instructive book, “The Sibley Guide to Trees,” which my brother and his wife sent as a house-warming present. The guide helped this year in sorting out the oaks, hickories and maples that are plentiful here.
In October, the words from this Bob Dylan song kept running through my head as the hard mast (acorns and nuts) rained down in a torrent here. It played a percussive symphony on the roofs and deck and made navigation in some places outside difficult for dogs and humans alike. The acorns crunched under my feet in most of the forest here and along part of the paths and driveway until leaves also came down and silenced them.
The white oaks were the culprits, but most of the few red oaks I could find here turned out to be too young to produce mast. Apparently, the red-oak crop wasn’t great anywhere in Virginia. The Virginia Department of Forestry’s acorn surveys this year showed “mixed results” in terms of production, according to the department’s report: overall, this year’s acorn production was “average to above average for white oak and below average to poor for red oak species.” White oak production was above average “for the first time in four years, while red oaks stayed below average for the second year in a row.”
The North Mountain region has four acorn survey sites, including in Mount Jackson, where I now live, and in Shenandoah National Park. White oaks in this region had their best year since 2017. That should make the many native animals that prefer these acorns happy. Although white-oak acorns are lower in protein than those of red oaks, they taste better, with lower tannin content.
The huge nuts of mockernut hickory also joined the fusillade on the roof. On the ground, squirrels made sure the husks were left behind everywhere under the hickories, including the poorly placed mockernut hickory wedged in between the front patio and the driveway. I watched a squirrel repeatedly race up the tree, grab a nut and gnaw and pull off the four sides of the husk, and then drop them on the ground. All over the property, I could see squirrels carrying the shelled nuts inside, which just fit in their mouth, off to either eat or to cache.
The mockernut has thick husks and, when dry, the hard, pointed ends of its four segments present a minefield of sharp edges that can embed in shoe soles and in the pads of dogs. The shell inside the husk is thinner but also rock hard, and neither crush easily underfoot like acorns. Stepping on an intact mockernut husk or nut could also lead to disaster as they roll underfoot. I’ve learned to be mindful of each step from driveway to door, as if I were hiking through a den of rattlesnakes.
Despite the “rain” of terror from falling mast, I was still happy to see so much coming down. It represents the next generation of this great forest community and feeds a wide range of wildlife when other food sources disappear for the year.
Leaf turning: from spectacular to ho-hum
As summer was ending, I saw the leaves of a few trees, especially the mature oaks, turn bright red, barn red, purple or a mix of these hues. But many of some species that have similar hues, particularly red maple, instead turned a dull yellow, with brown spots on the leaves. I wondered if the deluge of rain in midsummer interfered with the leaves’ fall color.
For the most brilliant fall foliage color, trees need adequate moisture during the growing season, followed by an autumn that is dry, cool and sunny, with warm days and cool but frostless nights. While the fall conditions seemed pretty good, the moisture this summer could best be described as tropical, with a lot of torrential downpours. Too much rain during the growing season (spring and summer), with few dry breaks, can severely damage leaves or limit the intensity of their color. That happened in 2018 in Rappahannock County. Where I was living, Old Hollow, one resident recorded 100 inches of rain, and I worried about the damage to plants — trees especially (see my Sept. 14 column that year).
Even with the trees that failed to live up to expectation this year, leaf-turning at Red Gap was still pretty awesome. Along with the crisp fall weather up here at 1,300 feet, I’ve really been enjoying my forays into the outdoors.
© 2022 Pam Owen
“The Sibley Guide to Trees”
When I moved in with my friend, Julia, after she bought Red Gap, my generous brother, who lives in Alaska, said he and his wife would like to send me a house-warming gift. Looking around at the boxes still piled up with too many things to fit in this house and waiting for triage, I asked if he and his wife would wait until we’d settled in a bit and what might be a welcome addition.
Although I have a bunch of tree books, I’m still having a hard time trying to figure out the tree species here. I have yearned for “The Sibley Guide to Trees,” by David Allen Sibley for years. His eastern bird guide is my favorite for avian species, mainly because of his fantastic illustrations and the way the guide is organized. The tree guide is even better. It’s about twice the size of a normal field guide, so not something everyone is going to take hiking with them. I’ve been referring to it in the comfort of our living room or on our deck almost every day.
Some years ago, Lyt Wood, a noted local arborist and long-time director of Rappahannock Nature Camp, had recommended adding the guide to the Conservation Collection I’d started at the library. Dave Shaffer, the former library director, always supported the collection and enthusiastically bought a copy for it. A bit pricey for me, the book was on my wish list for years, but I visited the book at the library several times and fell in love with it.
I told my brother that, while he could find a copy cheaper at several discount book sites online, Sibley offers signed copies of his guides on his website. When I was contemplating buying his tree guide for Red Gap, I figured the lack of a discount was well worth not only because it would give him a bigger cut of the profit, but I would have a signed copy. My brother and his wife were enthusiastic enough about the book that they sent a copy here and intend to buy one for themselves.
The book covers more than 600 species, including some common, nonnative trees. The thousands of color illustrations are not only beautiful but detailed and meticulous. For each species, Sibley has drawn exquisite colored illustrations of an entire tree, with detailed drawings of the leaves, fruit, limbs showing buds and leaf scars, and bark. When important, he offers common variations in appearance of each part of the tree. And at the bottom of each tree profile is a map of the species’ range. As with any field guide, the writing is sparse, but what’s there is well-researched and useful, as with Sibley’s bird guides.